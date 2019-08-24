e-autos, charging stations launched in Tirupati

A fleet of e-autos and an EV charging and swapping stations were launched here on Friday, adding a green shade to public transportation in the temple city.

MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy, MCT Commissioner P.S. Girisha, APSPDCL Chairman and Managing Director M. Harinatha Rao and senior officials of the Amara Raja group took part in the inaugural, which is part of the Smart City project.

The Lithium Ion battery packs and EV battery charging/swapping stations are designed and developed at the R&D facility of Amara Raja, which has added L-I battery pack manufacturing facility of 500MWH capacity at its Tirupati unit. The charging infrastructure plays a key role in enabling proliferation of e-mobility in the country.

The vehicle provider ‘Bounce’, India’s first dockless bike sharing player, announced its plan to launch 100 electric scooters in Tirupati by the end of 2019 and further spread to Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam.

According to Bounce’s CEO and co-founder Vivekananda Hallekere, the electric scooters would encourage commuters to opt for eco-friendly shared transport, thus reducing traffic congestion and pollution.