E-auction of red sanders logs from April 9

Govt. expects to earn up to ₹120 crore through sale of 318 tonnes of ‘A’ grade variety

The Forest Department has prepared a schedule for the global e-auction of the seized red sanders logs.

The red sanders (Pterocarpus santalinus) is among the endangered tree species found in Chittoor, Kadapa, Kurnool and Nellore districts of Andhra Pradesh.

There have been no auctions for the last one-and-a-half years for various reasons, primary among them being the outbreak of COVID-19.

According to information, the government will issue a single notification for the three-phase auctions on April 9, 16 and 23. About 318 tonnes of ‘A’ grade red sanders logs will go under the hammer this time.

The seized logs have been stocked at the central godown in Tirupati.

The government could sell 1,251 tonnes of ‘A’ logs in 13 phases between 2014-15 and 2018-19, and earn ₹505 crore at an average price of ₹40.3 lakh per tonne.

Logs weighing 8,179 tonnes, which include A, B, and C grades, have been sold till date, fetching more than ₹1,666 crore.

Principal Chief Conservator of Forests N. Prateep Kumar says that the auction is expected to fetch up to ₹120 crore. The process for the sale of other grades too is under way.

“The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF) has given an in-principle approval for the auction. The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) will give export permission. We will conduct the auction from April 9,” says Mr. Kumar.

In fact, the deadline to sell the red sanders logs seized from the smugglers ended in December 2019.

However, with the Forest Department approaching the Centre seeking renewal of its approval, the State has been permitted to sell the seized logs till the end of December 2020.

However, the government, due to the outbreak of the pandemic, could not conduct the auction as the global players demand physical verification of the stock.

The department, therefore, sought extension of the licence, which was approved by the Central government.

Now, the government can sell the red sanders logs till December 2021, Mr. Kumar says.