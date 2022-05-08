e-auction for mining leases from May 11

Tender details to be available on e-procurement portal

The Mines Department has geared up for e-auction for allocation of leases in the State. The process will begin from May 11. The tender details would be made available on e-procurement portal.

Interested candidates can access the information by logging on to https://tender.apeprocurement.gov.in

Director of Mines and Geology (DMG) V.G. Venkat Reddy, in a statement on Sunday, said that interested candidates and firms can file their tenders by logging onto portal https://www.mines.ap.gov.in/miningportal .

The candidate/firm that quoted the highest amount would be declared as the preferred bidder. The preferred bidder has to pay the quoted amount in 15 days.

The letter of intent would be issued to them soon after the payment. The preferred bidder would have to submit the mining plan, EC and CFE to the department to obtain the lease. The sanction of leases would be made in a transparent manner.

The new policy would encourage the candidates who were interested in mining activity but lacked opportunities, he said.