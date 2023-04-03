DYFI seeks immediate release of DSC notification

April 03, 2023 10:02 pm | Updated 10:02 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Activists of the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) staged a protest at the District Collectorate seeking the release of the District Selection Committee notification as promised by the YSRCP government.

The activists of the DYFI’s NTR district committee held a banner and raised slogans against the government.

They demanded immediate announcement of the ‘mega DSC’ by the government for the sake of unemployed youth.

Lakhs of youngsters are waiting for the DSC notification as the government promised to release one every year, they said.

