DYFI opposes ‘pay and play’ concept of Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh

November 22, 2022 12:06 am | Updated 12:06 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Police thwart attempts of DYFI activists to besiege the SAAP office at Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation Stadium in Vijayawada

Tharun Boda

The police detaining the DYFI activists who staged a protest at  Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation Stadium in Vijayawada on Monday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) activists on November 21 (Monday) tried to lay siege to the office of the Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh (SAAP) at Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation Stadium premises in Vijayawada, as part of their protest demanding the withdrawal of proposals for the alleged privatisation of the sports complexes and pay and play concept.

The activists were detained and sent to various police stations by the police.

DYFI Andhra Pradesh unit secretary G. Ramanna said that the SAAP, which was supposed to encourage sports in the State, was ‘playing games’ with the athletes. “The SAAP is trying to privatise the sports arenas across the State, instead of reaching out to rural areas and nurturing talent,” he said and sought the intervention of the government to ensure that the rights of sports enthusiasts were protected.

DYFI State president Y. Ramu said that the SAAP was trying to make sports facilities into sources of income by leasing them out to private individuals and organisations.

He said DYFI had submitted many representations with the SAAP against privatisation proposals and there had been no response.

