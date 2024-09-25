DYFI leaders urge government to start recruitment process for 6,100 police constable posts in Andhra Pradesh

Leaders of the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) on September 25 (Wednesday) urged the government to start the process of recruitment to the 6,100 posts of police constables, the notification for which was issued two years ago.

In a statement, the federation’s State president Y. Ramu and secretary G. Ramanna said in response to the notification issued to recruit police constables two years ago, 95,208 candidates qualified in the preliminary round of the test, but the Mains exam and the medical test are yet to be conducted.

Referring to the new policy of providing reservations to Home Guards in police recruitments, they said this would harm the interests of the candidates in the general category and urged the authorities concerned to implement the recruitment process according to the earlier system.

They said thousands of aspirants for the posts have been staging protests across the State for last two years and urged the TDP-led NDA government to ensure justice to them.