DYFI leaders seek details of total vacant posts for teachers in A.P.

Leaders of the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) have appealed to the government to make the details of the total vacant posts for teachers in the State-run schools across the Andhra Pradesh public.

In an open letter addressed to the Minister of Human Resource Development (HRD) Nara Lokesh, the federation’s State president Y. Ramu and secretary G. Ramanna welcomed the State’s decision to recruit 16,347 teachers through the District Selection Committee (DSC) notification and said that people of the State deserved to know the scale of damage suffered by the education sector during the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) regime.

They said that a large number of schools were shut through GO 117 pertaining to the merger of classes 3 to 5 in primary schools with high schools and by ‘thrusting’ English medium on students. They also said that four districts — Nellore, Prakasham, Srikakulam and Anantapur were given a raw deal in the allocation of Secondary Grade Teacher (SGT) posts in the DSC, and appealed to earmark more SGT posts to these districts.

Their other demands included repeal of GO 117 and the apprenticeship policy, relaxation of the age bar for candidates aspiring for teacher posts to 47 in view of the fact that the government had not released DSC notification in the last seven years, reopening of the schools that were shut down and revival of the PET posts.

They said that recruitments should be made considering the number of teachers due for retirement by this year’s end and also the number of single-teacher schools existing in the State. They also wanted the government to reduce the retirement age from 60 to 58 years to pave the way for recruitment of the unemployed youth in the State.