DYFI launches 36-hour hunger strike demanding release of DSC notification in Andhra Pradesh

Progressive Democratic Front MLCs support protestors. accused the government of deceiving the youth with empty promises

January 27, 2024 11:22 pm | Updated 11:29 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

P Sujatha Varma
P. Sujatha Varma

Progressive Democratic Forum (PDF) MLC from East and West Godavari graduates’ constituencies I. Venkateswara Rao, on January 27 (Saturday), accused the Jagan Mohan Reddy government in the State of making false promises on the floor of the House on the release of the mega DSC notification.

Speaking at a 36-hour-long hunger strike launched by DSC members and leaders of the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) at Dharna Chowk here, the MLC slammed the Chief Minister for boasting about the revamp of schools taken up under the Nadu-Nedu project but not bothering about filling the vacant teacher posts in the State.

He also found fault with the YSR Congress Party in the State for doing away with Telugu as a medium of instruction in government schools.

MLC from Krishna-Guntur Graduates’constituency K.S. Lakshman Rao accused the government of deceiving the youth with empty promises.

DYFI State president Y. Ramu and secretary G. Ramanna said more than 10 lakh youth who had qualified for the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) have been waiting eagerly for the release of the DSC notification in vain for the last four and half years. They said the federation had organised protests at every level, but the government authorities remained indifferent to their problems, thus forcing them to resort to a 36-hour hunger strike.

They also criticised use of police forced to foil their deeksha. CITU State secretary K. Dhanalakshmi expressed solidarity with the cause of the protestors.

DYFI State vice-presidents S. Jaychandra, N. Nageswara Rao, K. Babu and U. Raju, State committee members Ch. Harish, P. Krishna, K. Santosh, J. Rajkumar and others participated.

