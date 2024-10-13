GIFT a SubscriptionGift
DYFI demands appointment of APPSC Chairman, recruitment drive to fill vacant government jobs

Federation leaders demand that the government release the schedule of the examinations for which notifications had been issued and also issue pending notifications

Published - October 13, 2024 11:22 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

P Sujatha Varma
P. Sujatha Varma

Leaders of the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) on Sunday, October 13, urged the government to immediately appoint the Chairman of the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) and fill the vacant posts in various government departments through a recruitment drive.

In a statement, the federation’s State president Y. Ramu and general secretary G. Ramanna said lakhs of unemployed youth in the State were eagerly waiting for the government to take up the recruitment drive through the APPSC.

They said Goutam Sawang had resigned as the APPSC Chairman on July 3 and the crucial post had been lying vacant for more than three months.

They demanded that the senior most member of the Commission be given the responsibility to facilitate issuance of notifications and to conduct examinations for which notifications had already been issued.

They pointed out that as many as 1.14 lakh candidates had cleared their preliminary examinations conducted for the notified 89 Group-I posts, 897 Group-II posts and 38 Deputy Education Officer posts in the state and they had been waiting for the release of the notification for the Mains examinations. The federation leaders urged the government to fill the Commission’s Chairman post and release the schedule of the pending examinations.

Similarly, they said, notifications were issued for the conduct of 290 lecturer posts in degree colleges on December 30, 2023, 47 junior lecturer posts on December 28, 2023, 99 lecturer posts in polytechnic colleges on December 21, 2023, and 49 lecturer posts in degree colleges run by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD). Besides, they said the Finance Department had approved the release of another 16 notifications which were yet to be released.

The federation leaders demanded that the government release the schedule of the examinations for which notifications had been issued and also issue pending notifications without any further delay to ensure justice to the lakhs of job aspirants in the state.

October 13, 2024

