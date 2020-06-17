DYFI condemns budget cut for youth and sports

The city unit of the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) on Wednesday condemned the steep cut in the budget allocation for youth, sports and skill development in the State Budget.

“The budget for sports is down by 54.25%, skill development by 18.8%, youth development and tourism and culture departments by 54.7% as compared to the previous budget,” DYFI city secretary U.S.N. Raju and its president K. Mahesh said in a statement on Wednesday.

They said it was unfair to neglect youth, sports and culture. The government had promised to fill up the 1.83 lakh vacant posts through DSC and in State Government departments. But now, there was no mention of it in the budget, which shows the lack of commitment of the State Government towards youth. There was also no mention of establishment of new industries and creation of new jobs, they alleged.

They sought allocation of funds to provide ‘unemployment allowance’ to jobless youths.