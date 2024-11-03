GIFT a SubscriptionGift
DYFI appeals to APPSC to postpone Group-II Mains examination by a month

Published - November 03, 2024 11:21 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) State committee leaders have appealed to the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) to postpone the Group-II Mains examination by a month in view of the concerns raised by the job aspirants of the State.

In a statement, DYFI state president Y. Ramu and secretary G. Ramanna said that the Commission had announced that it would conduct the Group-II Mains examination on January 5, 2025.

Group-II services aspirants urge APPSC to reschedule Mains examination

They said the APPSC had issued a notification to fill 899 vacant posts in Group-II services on December 7, 2023. Nearly 4 lakh job aspirants wrote the preliminary examination conducted on February 25, 2024 and the results were announced on April 10. The Mains examination, which was earlier scheduled to be held on July 28 this year, was postponed.

The federation’s leaders argued that the aspirants could not focus on their preparation, as many of them were also preparing for the Railway Recruitment Board exams. They appealed to APPSC to postpone the Group-II Mains examination to February, 2025, as it will give adequate time to the aspirants to prepare well.

