Dy. Tahsildar lands in ACB net

TIRUPATI

17 September 2020 22:44 IST

Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) sleuths arrested G. Srinivasa Rao, the Deputy Tahsildar of Kalakada mandal in Chittoor district, on Thursday when he was allegedly accepting a bribe of ₹3,000 from S. Sugbuthulla for doing an official favour.

The official had allegedly demanded the bribe for forwarding the complainant’s bill amount of ₹1,66,932, which made the latter approach the ACB authorities. The officials laid a trap and around Thursday noon he was arrested reportedly while accepting the tainted money.

A chemical test conducted on his hands and trousers pocket yielded positive results, said the ACB’s official release.

The team arrested Mr. Srinivasa Rao and produced him before the ACB court in Nellore.