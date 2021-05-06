Dy. tahsildar alleges poor treatment at private hospital

SRIKAKULAM

06 May 2021 23:33 IST

The official and his mother are undergoing treatment for COVID

Deputy tahsildhar of Vajrapukotturu Mandal Murali Krishna on Thursday urged the government to take action against Medicover Hospital in Srikakulam, alleging that the management had failed in providing basic healthcare services to COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment its premises.

Mr. Murali Krishna and his mother were admitted to the hospital after they tested positive two days ago.

Releasing a video footage, Murali Krishna alleged that the hospital had provided stale food to the patients. The tahsildar also claimed that he, despite suffering from severe breathing problems, was given the normal medicines available in the pharmacies.

Many tahsildhars and revenue officials who were worried about his health reportedly brought the issue to the notice of Collector J. Nivas. Meanwhile, the hospital representatives told media that proper care was taken of each and every patient.