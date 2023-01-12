Dy. Consul General of South Korea offers to promote Sri City to Korean companies

January 12, 2023 01:21 am | Updated 01:21 am IST - TIRUPATI

Wonjae UHM, Deputy Consul General of Republic of South Korea in Chennai, has offered to promote Sri City among the Korean companies interested in investing in India and also suggest business delegations to visit the industrial region.

“In view of the several advantages such as strategic location, reliable power and water supply, availability of required skilled and unskilled manpower in the region, some of the companies would prefer Sri City for their investment in India,” he said, during his visit to Sri City on Wednesday along with Jihwan EUN, DG and Taewan KIM, certified customs attorney of the Chennai-based Korea Trade Investment Promotion Agency (KOTRA), a non-profit organisation working within the aegis of the embassy.

Sri City Founder Managing Director Ravindra Sannareddy, who escorted the delegation, highlighted the infrastructure, unique features and the brisk pace of development happening in and around Sri City. He drew their attention on the available investment options in different sectors, financial incentives from the state and central governments and the specific locational advantage.

The visit was aimed at witnessing the spectacular infrastructure available at the mega industrial park and assess its business potential. The delegation also visited Hyundai Engineering Plastics (HDC) production unit and had a close glimpse of the work in progress. Sri City President (Operations) Satish Kamat extended a warm welcome to the team.