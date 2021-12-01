Dy. CM offers ‘vastram’ at Tiruchanur

Deputy Chief Minister P. Pushpa Srivani, holding the portfolio of tribal welfare, offered silk ‘vastram’ on behalf of the State government to the Tiruchanur Sri Padmavathi Ammavari temple here on Tuesday, ahead of the ensuing Karthika Brahmotsavams.

The Minister, carrying the vastram, arrived at the temple in a procession and was formally received at the main entrance by the TTD delegation led by Joint Executive Officer V. Veerabrahmam. After presenting the clothes meant to be used during the nine-day festival, the Minister offered prayers to the presiding deity of Goddess Padmavathi.

Deputy Executive Officer Kasturi Bai was also present.