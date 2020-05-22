Dy. CM launches anti-liquor drive in arrack brewing hub

K. Narayanaswamy addressing the residents of Rasanapalle in Chittoor district on Friday.

CHITTOOR

22 May 2020 23:06 IST

‘Illicit trade has kept Rasanapalle away from development’

Deputy Chief Minister Kalattur Narayanaswamy on Friday launched an awareness campaign against the ill-effects of illicitly distilled (ID) liquor at Rasanapalle village, which has earned the dubious distinction of being the manufacturing hub of arrack.

Dubious distinction

Manufacturing the contraband and its trade have been the way of life in this village as the residents have been associated with the vocation since generations. Frequent raids by enforcement agencies have failed to convince them to mend their ways. The contraband prepared here is not only supplied to various areas in the State, but also to the neighbouring Tamil Nadu. A few years ago, Rasanapalle hit the headlines when a group of miscreants working for the ID liquor traders attacked excise officials and damaged government vehicles.

Mr. Narayanaswamy, who also holds the excise portfolio, urged the residents to shun the trade. “The ID liquor trade has caste a shadow on the development of the village, despite a slew of welfare schemes introduced by the government,” said the Minister. He exhorted the elders and youth to come forward to stop the brewing of the ID liquor.

Oath administered

The Minister asked gram volunteers to undertake a door-to-door campaign and educate people to stay away from the illicit trade. “The residents should accord a priority to education of their children, rather pushing them into the brewing business,” the Minister said after administering an oath to the villagers to stay away from arrack trade. He assured of the benefits of all government welfare scheme.

Additional SP (Enforcement Bureau) Rishant Reddy urged the villagers to alert the officials in case they faced any threat from the arrack traders.