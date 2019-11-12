Dy. CM gives away Abdul Kalam awards to students

Deputy Chief Minister K. Narayanaswamy on Monday said that the Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy government was committed to encouraging students to achieve higher goals besides improving literacy rate phenomenally. He said that the merit awards in the name of A.P.J. Abdul Kalam were going to create a new wave of encouragement to students.

Mr. Narayanaswamy presented the A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Pratibha Awards to the meritorious students from the school to PG level at a function held at Srinivas Auditorium at SV University in Tirupati, which also coincided with Maulana Abul Kalam Azad’s 132nd birth anniversary and Minorities’ Welfare Day celebrations. As many as 685 students were presented with the awards.

Mr. Narayanaswamy said that a visionary like Moulana Abul Kalam Azad, who ushered in a number of reforms in the education system in India, was born in the holy place Mecca. His services to the nation would be remembered by all sections of people forever. He observed that Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s Navaratnalu vision had place for fulfilling the aspirations of Azad through developing the education system in the State. “The schemes such as Amma Vodi and merit awards would contribute a lot to enhancing the literacy rate in the State,” he said.

Promotions

Chandragiri MLA Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy said that during the last one decade, inspired by the late Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy, he had been providing merit awards to students in 49 high schools in the constituency annually.

MLC Y. Srinivasulu said that it was an encouraging sign that hundreds of teachers at government schools of both primary and higher streams were given promotions by the present government.

Senior officials of various departments, faculty of the SV University, students and parents were present in large number at the auditorium. Earlier, floral tributes were paid to a portrait of Abul Kalam Azad.