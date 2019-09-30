Dwindling coal stocks: Jagan turns to Telangana CM for help

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy requested Telangana CM K. Chandrasekhar Rao to increase coal supply to Andhra Pradesh (A.P.) from Singareni Collieries Company Ltd (SCCL) to help in tiding over the crisis arising from the dwindling stocks of coal at generating stations.

AP-Genco Managing Director B. Sreedhar met the SCCL CMD and asked for necessary steps, according to an official release. He informed Energy Minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy during a teleconference on coal availability on Sunday that the total thermal power installed capacity was 5,010 Megawatts for which fuel (coal) supply agreements were in vogue with Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd (MCL) and SCCL.The annual coal linkage with MCL was 17.968 million metric tonnes (MMT) and 8.88 MMT with SCCL.

He pointed out that the closer of Bharatpur mines in the MCL area due to an accident in July and the following strike by staff for 15 days adversely affected coal supply to AP-Genco thermal power stations.

The current spell of heavy rains also severely affected coal loading and supplies to AP-Genco. Because of these reasons, AP-Genco was receiving 45,000 MMT only from MCL and SCCL against 70,000 MMT required for running thermal stations at 85% plant load factor. While procuring the coal stocks from MCL and SCCL, the officials of AP-Genco were working in close coordination with the Indian Railways for augmenting the coal supply.

Nearly 57,000 MMT of coal is expected to arrive by October 1.Energy Secretary N. Srikant instructed the Joint Managing Directors of AP-Transco K.V.N. Chakradhar Babu and P. Umapathi and the CMDs of Discoms to carefully monitor the overall power supply situation in the State and take steps to avoid interruptions.

Emergency load relief

Meanwhile, the Visakhapatnam-based Eastern Power Distribution Company Limited (EPDCL) has imposed emergency load relief in five districts under its jurisdiction due to the huge gap in demand and availability of electricity. The main reason for this is the lack of adequate coal supply for thermal power plants, lack of adequate coal availability from neighbouring Odisha, strike of coal miners, continuous rains and lack of adequate wind power generation.

In the past, when consumption was high, power was bought from Haryana. At present, power is exported to Haryana.

Emergency power outages may persist for another two to three days. Power generation is likely to improve soon, an APEPDCL official said. Sources said in Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram, Srikakulam and East and West Godavari districts, power supply came down by 557 MW (0.743 MU) on Saturday. The daily requirement is stated to be 2,800 MW to 3,000 MW. Hydel power generation at the Sileru project was interrupted by a canal breach between Donkarayi and lower Sileru compounding the woes of the AP-Genco, which is already facing coal shortage and other problems on thermal energy generation. Heavy rains hampered canal repair works causing the suspension of generation of up to 400 MW of hydel power. However, according to Genco officials, civil works would be resumed at the earliest and with it power generation would return to normal.