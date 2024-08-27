Dwindling chilli prices force farmers to mull over alternative crops in Andhra Pradesh

ADVERTISEMENT

Dwindling prices at Asia’s biggest chilli market yard in Guntur have become a cause of worry for the farmers who are now mulling over alternative crops.

Seed companies in Guntur say that they have not sold even half of the quantity of chilli seeds this year compared with the previous year. This means the farmers are reluctant to cultivate chilli this year. Market experts observe that the downward chilli prices are forcing the farmers to consider alternative options.

“As of August 27, chilli acreage has not reached the optimum level compared with that of previous years. The normal sowing area of chilli in Andhra Pradesh is estimated to be around 4.9 lakh acres per annum. But the acreage was around 5.5 lakh in the 2023-24 financial year. The figure has plummeted further this financial year,” M. Venkateswarulu, Additional Director of Horticulture (State plan and Publicity) told The Hindu.

However, he hoped that traditional chilli farmers would continue showing and transplanting operations until the end of September, and it may stretch up to mid-October in certain cases. He said it would be premature to predict the exact acreage now.

Problems of plenty

Thota Rama Krishna, general secretary of Chilli Exporters’ Association of India said that they had purchased chilli at higher prices from the farmers, but were forced to sell the same at lower prices, causing losses this year.

“During January and February, we purchased Teja variety of chilli at ₹210 to ₹220 per kg. We spent more than ₹20 per kg on labourers, transportation, storage and other components. Now, we are selling chilli between ₹170 and ₹200 per Kg, depending upon the quality of the produce,” Mr. Rama Krishna explained.

He said India, Bangladesh, Africa, China and other countries started producing excess chilli, leading to stiff competitions in the global market.

“If heavy stocks are not disposed of now, the chilli prices will reduce further due to two main reasons—the old stocks get damaged and the new stocks would be of high quality,” Mr. Rama Krishna said.

Chitteti Amara Lingeswara Rao of Dasami Seeds in Guntur said that the sale of chilli seeds has decreased drastically this year. “I have never seen such a slump in sales in the last two decades,” he said.

