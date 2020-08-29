DWCRA-made honey for Lord Venkateswara

CHITTOOR

29 August 2020 23:00 IST

Collector Narayana Bharat Gupta on Saturday flagged off the fifth batch of consignment of ‘Aranya Brand’ honey to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) for the purpose of rituals in the temple of Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala.

The fifth consignment consisted of 800 litres of honey, collected and processed by the District Rural Development Authority (DRDA) through Development of Women and Children in Rural Areas (DWCRA) women self-help groups.

Collector Gupta said that the Aranya Brand honey of the Chittoor DWCRA groups had won the accolades of a cross-section of public and consumer groups for its high quality. In the past, the TTD had tested the quality of the honey and placed and order for regular supply of the produce for the Tirumala temple. So far, the DRDA had supplied 6,100 liters of honey to the TTD, which included the fresh batch of 800 litres.

The Collector had a word of appreciation for the women SHGs for their committed work in producing the quality honey. He said that steps would be initiated to provide more encouragement to the women groups in the direction of augmenting their entrepreneurial skills and potential.

DRDA project director Murali and project manager Dhananjaya Reddy were present.