Andhra Pradesh

Dwaraka Tirumala temple presents saare to Goddess Kanaka Durga 

:

Sri Venkateswara Swamy Devasthanam, Dwaraka Tirumala, priests and authorities visited Sri Durga Malleswara Swamyvarla Devasthanam here on Thursday and presented saare (kind of presentation given to a married female member of a family) to the presiding deity Kanaka Durga in behalf of the Dwaraka Tirumala temple.

Every year, the Dwaraka Tirumala temple presents silk robes to the deity.

Dwaraka Tirumala temple Executive Officer Trinad Rao, main priest P.V.S.S.R. Jagannatha Acharyulu and others who arrived at the temple were received by the Kanaka Durga temple Executive Officer D. Bhramaramba and others.


