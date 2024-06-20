ADVERTISEMENT

Dwaraka Tirumala Rao is new DGP of Andhra Pradesh

Updated - June 20, 2024 12:45 am IST

Published - June 20, 2024 12:28 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Prior to his new assignment, the senior IPS officer was Commissioner of Public Transport Department and ex officio Vice-Chairman and Managing Director of APSRTC; he replaces Harish Kumar Gupta

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Rajulapudi Srinivas

Ch. Dwaraka Tirumala Rao. | Photo Credit: File Photo

Ch. Dwaraka Tirumala Rao, a 1989 batch IPS officer, has been appointed Director General of Police (DGP - Head of the Police Force) of Andhra Pradesh in place of Harish Kumar Gupta.

Orders to this effect were issued late in the night on June 19 (Wednesday).

Prior to this posting, Mr. Tirumala Rao was Commissioner of Public Transport Department and ex officio Vice-Chairman and Managing Director of A.P. State Road Transport Department (APSRTC).

The senior IPS officer had earlier served in various capacities, including Director General (Railways) and Vijayawada Police Commissioner.

