Dwaraka Tirumala Rao is APSRTC Managing Director

Senior IPS officer Ch. Dwaraka Tirumala Rao on Tuesday took charge as the Vice-Chairman and Managing Director of the Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC).

The corporation officials, staff and representatives of employees unions greeted him on the occasion. Mr. Rao took stock of the situation arising out of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the corporation.

Mr. Tirumala Rao discussed with the Executive Directors and Financial Adviser key issues such as the operation of buses during the pandemic, precautions being taken, the high-end buses that have been converted into mobile COVID hospitals to serve the patients in remote areas lacking healthcare services and other issues.

He also met Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and thanked him. Mr. Rao is a 1989 batch IPS officer.