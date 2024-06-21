ADVERTISEMENT

Dwaraka Tirumala Rao assumes charge as A.P. DGP

Published - June 21, 2024 06:38 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

He offers special prayers at the Goddess Kanaka Durga temple, and later reviews the law and order situation in the State

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Rajulapudi Srinivas

Director General of Police Ch. Dwaraka Tirumala Rao at the A.P. Police Headquarters, in Mangalagiri on Friday. | Photo Credit: Arrangement

Ch. Dwaraka Tirumala Rao, a 1989 batch IPS officer, took charge as Andhra Pradesh’s Director General of Police (DGP - Head of Police Force) at the A.P. Police Headquarters, in Mangalagiri on June 21 (Friday).

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Tirumala Rao had earlier served as Superintendent of Police in a couple of districts in the combined State, Additional DG (Crime Investigation Department), Director General (Railways), and as Cyberabad and Vijayawada Police Commissioner.

After taking charge, Mr. Tirumala Rao, along with his wife, had darshan of Goddess Kanaka Durga at the Sri Durga Malleswara Swamyvarla Devasthanam and performed special puja.

ADVERTISEMENT

The temple priests welcomed the couple with traditional honours and offered them ‘teerhha prasadams’.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

NTR district Police Commissioner P.H.D. Ramakrishna and Deputy Commissioner of Police Hari Krishna were among others who accompanied the DGP.

The new DGP later received the guard of honour at the A.P. Police Headquarters. Senior police officers of various wings met Mr. Tirumala Rao in his chambers and wished him all success.

The DGP later reviewed the law and order situation and the security in place at for the ongoing Assembly session.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US