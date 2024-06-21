GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Dwaraka Tirumala Rao assumes charge as A.P. DGP

He offers special prayers at the Goddess Kanaka Durga temple, and later reviews the law and order situation in the State

Published - June 21, 2024 06:38 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Rajulapudi Srinivas
Director General of Police Ch. Dwaraka Tirumala Rao at the A.P. Police Headquarters, in Mangalagiri on Friday.

Director General of Police Ch. Dwaraka Tirumala Rao at the A.P. Police Headquarters, in Mangalagiri on Friday. | Photo Credit: Arrangement

Ch. Dwaraka Tirumala Rao, a 1989 batch IPS officer, took charge as Andhra Pradesh’s Director General of Police (DGP - Head of Police Force) at the A.P. Police Headquarters, in Mangalagiri on June 21 (Friday).

Mr. Tirumala Rao had earlier served as Superintendent of Police in a couple of districts in the combined State, Additional DG (Crime Investigation Department), Director General (Railways), and as Cyberabad and Vijayawada Police Commissioner.

After taking charge, Mr. Tirumala Rao, along with his wife, had darshan of Goddess Kanaka Durga at the Sri Durga Malleswara Swamyvarla Devasthanam and performed special puja.

The temple priests welcomed the couple with traditional honours and offered them ‘teerhha prasadams’.

NTR district Police Commissioner P.H.D. Ramakrishna and Deputy Commissioner of Police Hari Krishna were among others who accompanied the DGP.

The new DGP later received the guard of honour at the A.P. Police Headquarters. Senior police officers of various wings met Mr. Tirumala Rao in his chambers and wished him all success.

The DGP later reviewed the law and order situation and the security in place at for the ongoing Assembly session.

