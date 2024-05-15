ADVERTISEMENT

Dwaraka Tirumala Devasthanam to construct a temple pond

Published - May 15, 2024 08:03 am IST - DWARAKA TIRUMALA (Eluru district)

G V R Subba Rao
G.V.R. Subba Rao

A view of ongoing works on construction of a ‘koneru’ in front of the Dwaraka Tirumala Devasthanam, popularly known as Chinna Tirupati, in Eluru district. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. Giri

Sri Venkateswara Swamyvari Devasthanam, famously known as Chinna Tirupati, has chalked out plans to construct a temple pond, called ‘koneru’, near the temple premises atop the hillock here.

Speaking to The Hindu, Devasthanam Executive Officer V. Trinadha Rao said that the pond was being constructed as part of the master development plan for the temple. A pond can be found in almost all temples of Lord Venkateswara Swamy, in order to meet the requirements of the temple rituals.

The temple priests carry ‘theertha binde’ (a vessel to carry holy water) for conducting daily rituals. Also, as per the Agama, a pond was necessary in the northeast side of the temple. Keeping in view these facts, the pond is being constructed. It was estimated that its construction would cost ₹5.5 crore, he said, adding that the tenders were being floated shortly.

The Executive Officer said that a 36x36 feet pond was being planned with a depth of about four feet. A U-shaped retaining wall would be constructed at a cost of around ₹6 crore. As there is no river or spring on the hillock, a borewell would be dug to fill the pond. Beautification works around the pond will also be taken up.

The Devasthanam is planning to conduct spiritual and cultural programmes near the pond so that devotees can spend more time in the evening here, he explained.

The masterplan includes development of cottages, kalyana mandapams, and other pilgrim amenities.

Temple officials said that tenders would be floated as soon as the Model Code of Conduct is lifted. The Devasthanam had already cleared and taken up levelling works at the area where the pond would come up.

