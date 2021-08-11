Andhra Pradesh

Dwaja Sthambham collapses at Simhachalam temple

The ‘Dwaja Sthambham’ of Sri Sitarama Swamy temple atop Simhachalam hill collapsed on Wednesday morning.

The ‘Dwaja Sthambham’ was erected about six decades ago and as per the initial investigation by the temple officials, the wooden pole that is covered by a metal sheet apparently have become weak after it was eaten by white ants over the years, and collapsed to the ground at 6.30 a.m.

Executive Officer M. V. Suryakala and other officials examined the CCTV footage and confirmed that it had collapsed on its own.

The EO said that a temporary Dwaja Sthambham would be erected, after Samprokshana and chanting of Vedas, and a new permanent Dwaja Sthambham would be erected in 10 days. Fortunately there was no injury to any person or any major damage to the structure of the ancient temple.


