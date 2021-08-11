‘Dwaja Stambham’ of temple atop Simhachalam collapses

The 'Dwaja Stambham' of Sri Sitarama Swamy temple, after it collapsed at Simhachalam in Visakhapatnam, on Wednesday.

VISAKHAPATNAM

11 August 2021 22:53 IST

Trust Board blames officials of negligence

The ‘Dwaja Sthambham’ of Sri Sitarama Swamy temple atop Simhachalam hill collapsed on Wednesday morning.

The ‘Dwaja Sthambham’ was erected about six decades ago and the wooden pole inside the outer hollow metal pillar, became weak after it was eaten by white ants over the years, and collapsed at 6.30 a.m.

Executive Officer M.V. Suryakala and other officials examined the CCTV footage and confirmed that it had collapsed on its own.

The EO said that the lower portion of the pillar and the supporting concrete platform were intact. The seepage of water through the hollow metal pillar into the wooden pole inside, and termite attack over the wood could have cause decay of the wood, she said.

A temporary Dwaja Sthambham was erected, after Samprokshana and chanting of Vedas. Ms. Suryakala said that a new permanent Dwaja Sthambham would be erected in 10 days.

Meanwhile, temple Trust Board Members expressed anger at the officials for the collapse of the ‘Dwaja Stambham’ and alleged that the incident had occurred due to their ‘negligence’. They sought an inquiry into the incident and also wanted the officials to look into the state of affairs at other sub temples, under the purview of Sri Simhachalam Devasthanam, and submit a report to them.

They said that they if the authorities failed to submit a report, they would take the issue to the notice of the government.