DV Manor recognised as one of world’s top 10% hotels

Hotel DV Manor vice president and general manager Rajesh Berry at a press conference in Vijayawada on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. GIRI

The award was given by Tripadvisor

City's Quality Hotel DV Manor has been recognised as one of best hotels across the world by Tripadvisor, an online travel company.

In a press conference here on Wednesday, hotel's vice president and general manager Rajesh Berry said that Tripadvisor recognised the hotel as a Travellers' Choice Award Winner and is an exclusive group of the top 10% hotels worldwide.

He said the award celebrates businesses that have received great travel reviews from travellers around the globe in the past 12 months and DV Manor stood out by consistently delivering positive experience of the travellers.

He said that award is presented based on the feedback presented by the hotel's guests.