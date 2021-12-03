Duvvada accident to be probed, says DRM

VISAKHAPATNAM

03 December 2021 00:48 IST

A goods wagon toppled, holding up rail traffic

The main railway line near Duvvada railway station, which was partially blocked due to the toppling of a goods wagon, was cleared on Wednesday night and the track restored on a war-footing, officials said on Thursday.

The derailment had led to inordinate delays in the movement of passenger trains as a single line had to be used for both up and down trains on Wednesday night. “We decided to use pay loader machines, though there was a risk involved in using them, as about half-a-dozen trains were held up due to the derailment,” Divisional Railway Manager Anup Satpathy told The Hindu on Thursday.

“The wagon had toppled as there was some leftover coal in it, while the other wagons were empty. Free movement of trains was restored around midnight. A probe would be conducted into the cause of the mishap,” the DRM added.