GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Duryodhana Dussasana Vadha’ draws crowd to Srikalahasti

Published - July 21, 2024 06:50 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The Hindu Bureau

The slaying of the Kaurava brothers Duryodhana and Dussasana brought an end to the ‘Sri Draupadi Sametha Sri Dharmaraja Swamivari Brahmotsavam’ in Srikalahasti here on Sunday. Normally referred to as ‘Draupadi Tirunallu’, the folk festival is conducted in the countryside of Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, depicting the victory of good over evil.

The festival is dedicated to spreading the story of the epic ‘Mahabharata’ through folklore, where storytellers devote each day to narrate — the birth of Pandavas and Kauravas, their education, slaying of demons Hidimbasura and Bakasura, Draupadi Kalyanam, performance of Rajasuya Yagam, outraging the modesty of Draupadi in Kauravasabha, Arjuna Thapassu and so forth, before the Kauravas are slayed.

The festival began on July 12 and the slaying of the kings on Sunday marked a major ritual. Add-on rituals like ‘Vasanthotsavam’ and ‘Parveta Utsavam’ will continue till July 24.

Devotees, especially from the rural areas, make it a practice to visit Srikalahastheeswara Swamy Devasthanam during the festival and pay obeisance to Lord Shiva, as well as attend the place where the mythological episode is enacted daily during the festival. Sriikalahastheeswara Devasthanam executive officer N.V.S.N. Murthy, deputy executive officer Krishna Reddy and assistant commissioner Mallikarjuna Prasad participated in the ‘Agni Gunda Pravesam’ ritual.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.