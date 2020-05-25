Durgi stone art gasps for survival

GUNTUR

25 May 2020 00:05 IST

Practitioners send SOS to State government

Hot winds are blowing across Durgi, a village famous for its stone art. Carved and chiselled from soft white limestone, the sculptures are without a parallel. The statue of Gautam Buddha found on the lawns of most government buildings is a product of this village.

The dusty village is about 150 km from Guntur. The art is on the verge of extinction with just about 25-30 families still practising it.

Even the Geographical Indication tag seemed to be of little help to the stone art sculptors. Dwindling patronage and lack of support from successive State governments means that the older generation does not want to pass the skills to the next one.

Double whammy

Now, the lockdown means that the sculptors will be without work for some more time.

“We urge the State government to support us by providing monetary support. As our numbers are small, the burden on the government will be negligible,” said Gurijepalli Pavan, a B.Pharm graduate from Obulesunipalle who continues his father’s work.

Durgi stone sculptors belong to the community of Viswabrahmins which is known to give life to places of religious importance by carving the main deity. All renowned temple sculptures of various forms across India are adorned with Durgi stone sculptures.

The Durgi stone art is found in the temple architecture of Nagara type in North India and Dravida type in South India.

“The previous governments did nothing to support us and we look forward to support from this government,” said Peddoju Bhavani, a sculptor from Durgi.