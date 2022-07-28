Durga temple plans special pujas for Sravana maasam

July 28, 2022 18:04 IST

Special kumkuma archana to performed every day from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. from today

Sri Durga Malleswara Swamyvarla Devasthanam has chalked out plans to organise ‘Sravana maasam’ celebrations atop Indrakeeladri here from July 29 to August 29.

Temple Executive Officer Dharbamulla Bramaramba said that special kumkuma archana would be performed every day from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Interested devotees could pay ₹1,000 and participate in the puja, which would be performed on the sixth floor of Mallikarjuna Mahamandapam. Those performing the puja would be allowed for darshan of presiding deity via ₹300 queueline. A dollar of the deity, 150 gm kumkum, 20 grams of sugar candy, sesha vastra consisting of a blouse piece and kanduva and laddu prasadam would be given to them, she said.

The first batch of mass Lakshmi Vratam would be organised on August 19, the fourth Friday of Sravana maasam, from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. Devotees participating in it would have to pay ₹1,500. The second batch would be organised from 10 a.m. to 12 noon. Devotees participating in the second batch have to register their names by showing their Aadhaar card at the toll-free centre located downstairs of Mandapam. The devotees need not pay any amount if they participate in the second batch. For purchasing ₹1,000 and ₹1,500 tickets, devotees have to log on to website aptemples.ap.gov.in or visit arjita seva ticket counter atop Indrakeeladri, she added.