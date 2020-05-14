Durga temple makes puja offer to devotees

Sri Durga Malleswara Swamyvarla Devasthanam Executive Officer MV Suresh Babu on Thursday said that regular and daily rituals were being performed at the Durga temple and all sub temples atop Indrakeeladri.

In view of the lockdown due to coronavirus and the special situation prevailing in the country, devotees were not being allowed to participate in rituals personally, but, they can send their contributions and make payments for special pujas and rituals, Mr. Suresh Babu said.

The devasthanam has made arrangements to perform various homams, Sri chakra navarnavarchana, santhi kalyanam, Rahu-Ketu pooja and trikala Archana in the name of devotees. They can make payments by logging onto temple website www.kanakadurgamma.org.

Alternatively, devotees can make payments through the BHIM app in the account of eosdmsd@sbi by scanning QR code. Google Pay, Phone Pe will also be accepted. Prasadam would be sent to the devotees after the end of the lockdown, he added.