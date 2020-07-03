Durga temple decks up for Sakambari Devi festival

VIJAYAWADA

03 July 2020 23:26 IST

Temple receives 19 tonnes of vegetables from donors this year

The three-day Sakambari Devi festival at Sri Durga Malleswara Swamyvarla Devasthanam (Kanakadurga Temple) atop Indrakeeladri began here on Friday.

The temple was decorated with vegetables and greens on the first day. Priests transformed the presiding deity at Indrakeeladri into Goddess Sakambari Devi to propitiate her for bountiful rain and a good harvest of food, grains and vegetables.

The festival began with Vighneswara pooja, punyah vachanam, and akhanda deeparadhana rituals. Priests performed vastu homam. A host of rituals are planned for the festival, such as Chandi Parayana, Chandi Homam, and Santi Poushtika Homam for the well-being of the people.

The premises is brimming with brinjal, coccinia, lemon, ridge gourd and other vegetables. The idol of the Goddess is also decorated with vegetables. A garland of green chillies is part of many vegetable garlands used on the occasion. The temple received 19 tonnes of vegetables from donors this year.

Temple Executive Officer M.V. Suresh Babu said that a small number of devotees were allowed for Khadgamala archana, Sri Chakra Navarnacharna, Chandi holam, santi kalyanam, rudra homam, Navagraha Santhi and laksha kumkum archana. “Devotees have to wear masks and follow the COVID-19 guidelines. The tickets and time slot can be booked online,” he said.