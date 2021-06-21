Andhra Pradesh

Durga temple board to reduce room charges

Sri Durga Malleswara Swamyvarla Devasthanam Trust Board has decided to bring down the rentals at Madapati Guest House, CV Reddi Charities and devasthanam rooms.

The board meeting presided over by Chairman Pyla Somi Naidu discussed various issues on Monday. The board discussed the matter of ₹70 crore to be released by the State government towards developmental works in the Kanaka Durga temple. The board also decided to reopen Nitya Annadanam (free meals) from July. The darshan timings would also be increased by month-end.

The developmental works would be completed before Dasara festival this year.


