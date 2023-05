Durga temple Assistant EO ‘suspended’

May 18, 2023 10:23 pm | Updated 10:23 pm IST

The Endowments Department officials have reportedly suspended Sri Durga Malleswara Swamyvarla Devasthanam Assistant Executive Officer B. Venkat Reddy. The suspension orders were issued on Thursday on various charges, the temple authorities said. Officials of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) conducted raids on the temple a few days ago. ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT Related Topics Andhra Pradesh / public officials

