Durga Prasad removed as Secretary of ACA

VISAKHAPATNAM

13 October 2021 00:52 IST

Ombudsman imposes ₹5,000 penalty on him

Justice G. Krishna Mohan Reddy, Ombudsman/Ethics Officer of Andhra Cricket Association, ordered that “allowing the ACA Secretary V. Durga Prasad to continue to function as Secretary is detrimental to and against the interest of ACA and the spirit of cricket.”

The Ombudsman passed the order after a petition was filed by V. Prabhu Prasad, vice-president of Krishna District Cricket Association, stating that the ACA Secretary violated guidelines of the Justice Lodha panel.

“It is ordered that all the functions or powers prescribed under the bye-laws and rules and regulations of the ACA to the post of Secretary are striped off or removed from the respondent and consequently he is debarred from participating in any functions of ACA as its Secretary,” the order stated. “Further, he (ACA Secretary) is imposed a penalty of ₹5,000 to be appropriated to the account of the HCA,” the Ombudsman said in his order.