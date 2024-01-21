Durga Malleswara Swamyvarla Devastanam to perform special pujas to Lord Sri Ram atop Indrakeeladri on January 22

January 21, 2024 10:04 am | Updated 10:04 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Officials of Sri Durga Malleswara Swamyvarla Devastanam will celebrate the occasion of Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha at Ayodhya, on January 22 (Monday).

The Endowments Department will perform special pujas atop Indrakeeladri to Lord Sri Ram, said Devastanam Trust Board Chairman Karnati Rambabu.

Speaking to The Hindu on Saturday, Mr Rambabu said the management of Sri Durga Malleswara Swamyvarla Devastanam would celebrate the historical event of Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha at Ayodhya.

“We are making special arrangements for the devotees to attend the celebrations. The temple management will perform pujas to Lord Sita Ram on January 22,” Mr. Rambabu said.

Besides, the sacred event of Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha at Ayodhya will also be celebrated at all adopted temples of Durga Malleswara Swamyvarla Devastanam, located at different places in and around Vijayawada, he said.

“Besides Indrakeeladri, Seetanagaram Sri Anjaneya Swamy temple, Sri Rama temple at Ramavarappadu, Hanuman temple on Ghat Road, Kshetrapalaka Anjaneya Swamy temple and few other temples adopted by Sri Durga temple would be decked up for the event,” the Trust Board Chairman said.

Arrangements are being made to distribute ‘teertha prasadams’ to the devotees visiting the temples during Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha on January 22.

The temples will reverberate with the chants of ‘Jai Sri Ram’ during the Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha, Mr. Rambabu said.

