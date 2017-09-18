‘Durga flyover will be opened in March’

Irrigation Minister Devineni Umamaheswara Rao has said that the construction of the Kanakadurga flyover will be completed in six months.

The Minister who visited the Durga temple on Sunday said the flyover would be opened for traffic on March 18.

Instructions were given to the engineers to speed up the works, he added.

Officials planned to complete the flyover for the Krishna Pushkarams in August last year and later for last year’s Dasara but could not.

The minister reviewed the arrangements for Dasara atop Indrakeeladri.

He directed the temple authorities to make all arrangements for the devotees who throng the temple from September 21 to 30.

Temple Executive Officer A. Suryakumari explained that queue lines, drinking water, butter milk distribution and other arrangements had been made for the pilgrims.

The temple officials, in association with the temple trust board committee, should complete the works in the next two days, the minister said.

CM’s visit

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu would have darshan of the deity on ‘Mula Nakshatram’ day on September 27 and offer silk clothes to the Goddess, the Minister said.

He visited the Maha Mandapam, queue lines, ghat road and other places.

Earlier, the minister had darshan of Goddess Kanakadurga in the temple.