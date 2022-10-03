Navaratri festival draws huge crowds at many places in Vizianagaram

K Srinivasa Rao VIZIANAGARAM:
October 03, 2022 21:15 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Women devotees performing puja at the Durgadevi temple at Bobbadipeta in Vizianagaram. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s devotion time in the city, thanks to the celebrations of Durga Navaratri Utsavalu in public places such as Newpoorna junction, railway station, Bobbadipeta and Kottaduppada.

People who could not celebrate the nine-day festival in public due to the impact of COVID-19 in 2020 and 2021, gathered in huge numbers to offer special prayers to Goddess Durga decorated in different forms.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Bobbadipeta Durga Devi Utsava Committee chairman Karanam Ramana Rao said that women devotees were performing kumkum puja every day on the temple premises. He said festivals celebrated in public places would promote unity and bonding among people.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Andhra Pradesh
religious festival or holiday
hinduism

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app