Navaratri festival draws huge crowds at many places in Vizianagaram

Women devotees performing puja at the Durgadevi temple at Bobbadipeta in Vizianagaram.

Women devotees performing puja at the Durgadevi temple at Bobbadipeta in Vizianagaram. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

It’s devotion time in the city, thanks to the celebrations of Durga Navaratri Utsavalu in public places such as Newpoorna junction, railway station, Bobbadipeta and Kottaduppada.

People who could not celebrate the nine-day festival in public due to the impact of COVID-19 in 2020 and 2021, gathered in huge numbers to offer special prayers to Goddess Durga decorated in different forms.

Bobbadipeta Durga Devi Utsava Committee chairman Karanam Ramana Rao said that women devotees were performing kumkum puja every day on the temple premises. He said festivals celebrated in public places would promote unity and bonding among people.


