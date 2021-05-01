Duranto express temporarily cancelled due to poor patronage

VISAKHAPATNAM

01 May 2021 20:27 IST

Railways to run some summer specials

Due to steep rise in coronavirus infections leading to poor patronisation, train no. 02204/ 02203 Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam-Secunderabad Duranto special express is cancelled temporarily.

Train no. 02204 Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam Duranto special, leaving Secunderabad from May 3 to 31 is cancelled. Similarly, 02203 Visakhapatnam-Secunderabad Duranto special, leaving Visakhapatnam from May 4 to June 1 is cancelled.

Advertising

Advertising

The railways have decided to run 07329 Yesvantpur – Danapur one-way summer Special Express as below:

Train no. 07329 Yesvantpur – Danapur summer Special Express will leave Yesvantpur at 00:15 hrs(midnight) on May 6 (Thursday) and will reach Danapur at 8:45 p.m. on May 7 (Friday) for one trip only.

The one way special will have halt at Vijayawada – 13:25/13:35 hrs, Rajahmundry – 15:48/15:50 hrs, Visakhapatnam – 19:55/20:15 hrs (on May 6) and Khurda Road – 01:40/01:50 hrs, Bhadrak – 05:43/05:45 hrs (on May 7).

The train will have 23 coaches comprising seven sleeper coaches, 14 Second Class coaches and two Second Class Luggage-cum-Brake-Vans.

Similarly, it has been decided by railways to continue the running of 08047/08048 Howrah–Vasco Da Gama – Howrah Summer Special and Howrah-Hyderabad-Howrah Special as per the dates mentioned below with existing stoppages and timings.

Train no. 08047 Howrah – Vasco Da Gama Special, leaving Howrah every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, has been extended to run up to June 26.

Train no. 08048 Vasco Da Gama -Howrah Special, leaving Vasco Da Gama every Sunday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, has been extended to run up to June 29 and 08047/08048 Howrah– Vasco Da Gama– Howrah Summer Special will run with revised composition of four AC 3 tier, 10 Sleeper Class and two Second Class coaches.

Train no. 08646 Howrah – Hyderabad Special leaving Howrah daily has been extended to run from May 1 to15. Train no. 08645 Hyderabad -Howrah Special leaving Hyderabad daily has been extended from May 3 to 17.

All passengers are requested to adhere to COVID -19 norms, wear mask, sanitise hands frequently and maintain social distancing.