Andhra Pradesh

Duranto express temporarily cancelled due to poor patronage

Due to steep rise in coronavirus infections leading to poor patronisation, train no. 02204/ 02203 Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam-Secunderabad Duranto special express is cancelled temporarily.

Train no. 02204 Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam Duranto special, leaving Secunderabad from May 3 to 31 is cancelled. Similarly, 02203 Visakhapatnam-Secunderabad Duranto special, leaving Visakhapatnam from May 4 to June 1 is cancelled.

The railways have decided to run 07329 Yesvantpur – Danapur one-way summer Special Express as below:

Train no. 07329 Yesvantpur – Danapur summer Special Express will leave Yesvantpur at 00:15 hrs(midnight) on May 6 (Thursday) and will reach Danapur at 8:45 p.m. on May 7 (Friday) for one trip only.

The one way special will have halt at Vijayawada – 13:25/13:35 hrs, Rajahmundry – 15:48/15:50 hrs, Visakhapatnam – 19:55/20:15 hrs (on May 6) and Khurda Road – 01:40/01:50 hrs, Bhadrak – 05:43/05:45 hrs (on May 7).

The train will have 23 coaches comprising seven sleeper coaches, 14 Second Class coaches and two Second Class Luggage-cum-Brake-Vans.

Similarly, it has been decided by railways to continue the running of 08047/08048 Howrah–Vasco Da Gama – Howrah Summer Special and Howrah-Hyderabad-Howrah Special as per the dates mentioned below with existing stoppages and timings.

Train no. 08047 Howrah – Vasco Da Gama Special, leaving Howrah every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, has been extended to run up to June 26.

Train no. 08048 Vasco Da Gama -Howrah Special, leaving Vasco Da Gama every Sunday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, has been extended to run up to June 29 and 08047/08048 Howrah– Vasco Da Gama– Howrah Summer Special will run with revised composition of four AC 3 tier, 10 Sleeper Class and two Second Class coaches.

Train no. 08646 Howrah – Hyderabad Special leaving Howrah daily has been extended to run from May 1 to15. Train no. 08645 Hyderabad -Howrah Special leaving Hyderabad daily has been extended from May 3 to 17.

All passengers are requested to adhere to COVID -19 norms, wear mask, sanitise hands frequently and maintain social distancing.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 1, 2021 8:31:42 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/duranto-express-temporarily-cancelled-due-to-poor-patronage/article34458971.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY