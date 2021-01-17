Duo from Karnataka on ‘chain-snatching spree’

A CCTV grab of the motorbike-borne duo suspected to be behind a chain-snatching spree, near Chittoor on Saturday.

CHITTOOR

17 January 2021 23:20 IST

A motorbike-borne duo, believed to be from Karnataka, allegedly embarked on a chain-snatching spree in Yadamarri and Puthalapattu mandals on Saturday, committing four offences in a span of a few hours, with two women suffering minor injuries while being robbed by the miscreants.

According to information, the two miscreants zeroed in on three points on the Bengaluru-Chennai NH in Yadamarri mandal, 20 km from here, snatching gold chains from three women hailing from different villages. Later, the duo reached a remote village in Puthalapattu mandal close to the Tirupati-Bengaluru NH, where a woman was robbed of her jewelry.

Advertising

Advertising

Police personnel of respective stations immediately alerted the control room, where CCTV footage was verified. Two miscreants with their faces covered were seen zooming past on a motorbike at the village points where the four incidents were reported.

Circle Inspector (Rural West) C. Lakshmikanth Reddy said that solid leads were obtained in all the four cases, pointing to the involvement of a two-member gang. “Preliminary investigation revealed that the duo was from Karnataka. A special team was formed to track them,” the police officer said.