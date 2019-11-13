Dumping yards, underground drainage for Anantapur soon

Work on establishing an underground drainage system in Anantapur city will begin soon, said Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Botcha Satyanarayana on Tuesday.

Mr. Satyanarayana went round Kalpana Johi Nagar, Vinayak Nagar and Bindela Colony and saw the accumulation of drain water in vacant plots and the stink emanating from it. He received a barrage of complaints with regard to lack of drinking water supply, from the residents there. They said the pressure of water was very low and many houses did not receive sufficient quantity, while some didn’t get any.

The Minister asked Municipal Commissioner P. Prasanthi and Collector S. Satyanarayana to prepare an action plan to address the immediate needs of development in the city, including supplying sufficient drinking water.

The district in-charge Minister later visited the dumping yard on Gooty road, which is overflowing.

Biomining plant

He said ₹50 crore would be spent on setting up of a biomining plant. In the biomining process, micro-organisms are used to clean up garbage dumping sites that have been polluted with metals. The Minister visited the proposed Narayanapuram dump site and felt that it was too far from the city and hence more smaller sites would be identified closer to the city.

MLA Anantha Venkatarami Reddy said a central park would be set up in six acres on Gooty Road. He said that the Children’s Park in HB Colony would be revived very soon.

Revenue Divisional Officer Gunabhushan Reddy, Public Health SE Srinadh Reddy, AMC SE Rajendra Krishna, Deputy Superintendent of Police G. Veeraraghava Reddy and Anantapur Tahsildar Ramanjaneyulu Reddy accompanied the Minister.