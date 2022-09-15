Duly follow Friday-Dry day to prevent spread of vector borne diseases, VMC chief

Staff Reporter VIJAYAWADA
September 15, 2022 20:33 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Vijayawada Municipal Corporation Commissioner Swapnil Dinakar Pundakar has called upon the public to duly follow the 'Friday-Dry day' to keep vector borne disease causing mosquitos at bay.

Mr. Swapnil visited Andhra Prabha Colony, Luna Centre and other areas on Thursday along with officials and inspected sanitation in the areas.

He asked the locals to keep the surroundings dry by cleaning them every Friday ensuring that there was no water stagnation.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Swapnil said VMC had been conducting anti-larva operations such as fogging, placement of oil balls in stagnate water sources and others.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Mr. Swapnil also made a surprise visit to the 242 and 243 Ward Secretariats. He asked the staff to ensure that more people visited the Secretariats and made use of the services available.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app