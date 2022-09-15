Andhra Pradesh

Duly follow Friday-Dry day to prevent spread of vector borne diseases, VMC chief

Vijayawada Municipal Corporation Commissioner Swapnil Dinakar Pundakar has called upon the public to duly follow the 'Friday-Dry day' to keep vector borne disease causing mosquitos at bay.

Mr. Swapnil visited Andhra Prabha Colony, Luna Centre and other areas on Thursday along with officials and inspected sanitation in the areas.

He asked the locals to keep the surroundings dry by cleaning them every Friday ensuring that there was no water stagnation.

Mr. Swapnil said VMC had been conducting anti-larva operations such as fogging, placement of oil balls in stagnate water sources and others.

Mr. Swapnil also made a surprise visit to the 242 and 243 Ward Secretariats. He asked the staff to ensure that more people visited the Secretariats and made use of the services available.


