‘Dubbaka win will have ripples in both Telugu States’

BJP candidate M. Raghunandan Rao, who won the fiercely-fought by-elections to the Dubbaka Assembly constituency in Telangana, termed his victory a result of the collective efforts of the dedicated and disciplined party workers.

Mr. Raghunandan Rao said he directly drove to Tirumala soon after the final election results were declared on Tuesday night.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Mr. Rao said that the youth played a pivotal role in his victory and pledged to raise his voice on the floor of the Assembly in favour of the poor and downtrodden communities of his constituency.

When asked how he felt about winning the elections after having lost twice in the past, he said it is the desire to serve people that matters more in politics rather than success and failure.

In reply to another question, Mr. Raghunandan Rao said that the Dubbaka election results will have a cascading effect in both Telugu-speaking States as well as in the entire South India.