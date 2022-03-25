Dubai-based devotee donates ₹1 crore to Tirumala temple
Donations pour in to TTD
M. Hanumantha Kumar, a Dubai-based chartered accountant, has donated Rs.1 crore to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD). He handed over the cheque to its Chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy at his Tirumala camp office on Friday, with a request to utilise the same for any of the trusts run by the TTD.
Similarly, Secunderabad-based Padmavathi Solutions chief Sridhar donated Rs.10,01,116 to Sri Venkateswara Gosamrakshana Trust and handed over the demand draft to Mr.Subba Reddy.
